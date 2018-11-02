Youth shot dead

LAHORE: A 20-year-old youth was shot dead on the doorsteps of his house in the Sundar area on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Shabir of Khanki Jhuggian Sundar. On the day of the incident, some unidentified people came to the house of victim Shabir, called him outside and shot and wounded him. The injured Shabir was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BODY FOUND: A 34-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police. Police claimed the man yet to be identified was an addict and might have died of excessive use of drugs. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 767 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 865 were injured. Out of the injured, 499 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 355 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.