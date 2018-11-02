DIGs, SSPs transferred in another major reshuffle

The Sindh Police Department on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of senior police officers, including deputy inspector-generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

A notification announced the transfers and postings of the DIGs and the SSPs in accordance with authority conferred by a Sindh High Court judgment.

DIG Javed Ali Mahar, Establishment, Central Police Office (CPO), has been transferred and made with immediate effect DIG Traffic vice DIG Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, who been transferred and directed to report to the CPO; and DIG Headquarters Abdul Khaliq Sheikh would look after the work of DIG Establishment, in addition to his own duties.

Officers of the SSP rank have also been reshuffled in various districts of Sindh. According to the notification, SSP Tariq Razzak Dharejo, Technical, Special Branch, will be superintendent of police (SP) Investigation South-I against an existing vacancy; Lt-Cdr (retd) Muqaddas Haider, Commandant, has been made SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in place of SSP Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, who has transferred and appointed as SSP District South vice SPP Omar Shahid Hamid, who had been already transferred to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The principal of the Police Training College Shahdadpur, Tariq Willait, has been made SP District Naushehro Feroze vice Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, was has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

SP Abdul Oayyum Pitafi, who was awaiting posting, was made SSP District Jacobabad vice SP Shoukat Ali Khatian, who has been transferred; SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, assistant inspector general of police, welfare, CPO, has been transferred and posted as SSP District East against an existing vacancy.