Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

DIGs, SSPs transferred in another major reshuffle

The Sindh Police Department on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of senior police officers, including deputy inspector-generals (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs).

A notification announced the transfers and postings of the DIGs and the SSPs in accordance with authority conferred by a Sindh High Court judgment.

DIG Javed Ali Mahar, Establishment, Central Police Office (CPO), has been transferred and made with immediate effect DIG Traffic vice DIG Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, who been transferred and directed to report to the CPO; and DIG Headquarters Abdul Khaliq Sheikh would look after the work of DIG Establishment, in addition to his own duties.

Officers of the SSP rank have also been reshuffled in various districts of Sindh. According to the notification, SSP Tariq Razzak Dharejo, Technical, Special Branch, will be superintendent of police (SP) Investigation South-I against an existing vacancy; Lt-Cdr (retd) Muqaddas Haider, Commandant, has been made SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) in place of SSP Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, who has transferred and appointed as SSP District South vice SPP Omar Shahid Hamid, who had been already transferred to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

The principal of the Police Training College Shahdadpur, Tariq Willait, has been made SP District Naushehro Feroze vice Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, was has been transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

SP Abdul Oayyum Pitafi, who was awaiting posting, was made SSP District Jacobabad vice SP Shoukat Ali Khatian, who has been transferred; SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, assistant inspector general of police, welfare, CPO, has been transferred and posted as SSP District East against an existing vacancy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards