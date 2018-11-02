KPT handles heaviest single package

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) managed the handling of heaviest single package of over 510 metric tons smoothly and successfully discharged from MV "DA AN" V-033 at West Wharf, a statement said on Thursday.

The operation was managed and supervised by the Operations Division of KPT, especially the team of traffic department, it added.

The whole operation was well planned, effectively coordinated in accordance with the international standards with required level of supervision of domestic and international experts, it said.

It is the matter of great satisfaction that the Pakistani ports provided the required level of facility / comfort as per the requirements of the country. The handling of very heavy package remains smooth despite the inherited requirements of safety of package, vessel and the port infrastructure.