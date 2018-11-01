Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

13 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 13 police officers.

Fateh Ahmad has been posted as SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Lahore, Abdul Wahab as SDPO Gulberg Lahore, Aisha Butt as ASP District Police Lines Lahore, Farhat Abbas as DSP Haider Company Lahore, Razakar Hussain as SDPO Kahna, Qaisar Mushtaq as SDPO Defence Lahore, Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sargodah Road Faisalabad, Asim Iftikhar as DSP Hi-Tech Crime Squad, Zulfiqar Ali as SDPO Model Town, Mohammad Khalid as SDPO Tandianwala Faisalabad and Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sabzazar. Meanwhile, services of Tanveer Amjad have been placed at the disposal of Additional IGP PHP Punjab, Lahore. Fakhar Bashir has been directed to report CPO Punjab Lahore. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers. Sports & Tourism Secretary Youth Affairs Zahid Akhtar Khan has been transferred and posted as Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, against a vacant post, relieving Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar of additional charge of the post. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Nadeem Mahbub has been posted as Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports & Tourism.

The posting order of Fateh Jang ex-Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faizan Ahmad Arif, as AC Isa Khel, has been cancelled and he has been posted as AC Jhelum against a vacant post. Yazman AC Zahira Dastgir has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Commissioner Lahore for further posting. Multan Sadar Sub-Registrar Zahoor Hussain has been transferred and posted as AC Muzaffargarh against a vacant post, Syed Khalid Mahmood Gillani, AC Tandlianwala, as Sub-Registrar Multan Sadar, Hafiz Abdul Manan, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Khushab, and AC (HQ) Sargodha, Abdul Ghaffar, AC Jatoi District Muzaffargarh, as AC Kot Chutta against a vacant post. While services of Ch. Muhammad Arif, SO Auqaf & Religious Affairs, have been placed at the disposal of Managing Director SNGPL for further posting as Land Acquisition Collector, and he will relinquish the charge from the present post on November 13. The government has also issued notification regarding retirement of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director (C&CIs) Shamim Inam from service on October 16 on attaining the age of superannuation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake