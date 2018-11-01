13 police officers transferred

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday issued transfer and posting orders of 13 police officers.

Fateh Ahmad has been posted as SDPO Qila Gujar Singh Lahore, Abdul Wahab as SDPO Gulberg Lahore, Aisha Butt as ASP District Police Lines Lahore, Farhat Abbas as DSP Haider Company Lahore, Razakar Hussain as SDPO Kahna, Qaisar Mushtaq as SDPO Defence Lahore, Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sargodah Road Faisalabad, Asim Iftikhar as DSP Hi-Tech Crime Squad, Zulfiqar Ali as SDPO Model Town, Mohammad Khalid as SDPO Tandianwala Faisalabad and Nasir Mahmood as SDPO Sabzazar. Meanwhile, services of Tanveer Amjad have been placed at the disposal of Additional IGP PHP Punjab, Lahore. Fakhar Bashir has been directed to report CPO Punjab Lahore. Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Wednesday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers. Sports & Tourism Secretary Youth Affairs Zahid Akhtar Khan has been transferred and posted as Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare, against a vacant post, relieving Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Capt (R) Saqib Zafar of additional charge of the post. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Nadeem Mahbub has been posted as Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports & Tourism.

The posting order of Fateh Jang ex-Assistant Commissioner (AC) Faizan Ahmad Arif, as AC Isa Khel, has been cancelled and he has been posted as AC Jhelum against a vacant post. Yazman AC Zahira Dastgir has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of Commissioner Lahore for further posting. Multan Sadar Sub-Registrar Zahoor Hussain has been transferred and posted as AC Muzaffargarh against a vacant post, Syed Khalid Mahmood Gillani, AC Tandlianwala, as Sub-Registrar Multan Sadar, Hafiz Abdul Manan, District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Khushab, and AC (HQ) Sargodha, Abdul Ghaffar, AC Jatoi District Muzaffargarh, as AC Kot Chutta against a vacant post. While services of Ch. Muhammad Arif, SO Auqaf & Religious Affairs, have been placed at the disposal of Managing Director SNGPL for further posting as Land Acquisition Collector, and he will relinquish the charge from the present post on November 13. The government has also issued notification regarding retirement of Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director (C&CIs) Shamim Inam from service on October 16 on attaining the age of superannuation.