SSGC overpower WAPDA in PPFL

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) continued to improve following a few poor games in the start as they overpowered former four-time winners WAPDA 2-1 in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium Lahore on Wednesday.

Having a few stars in the side, SSGC kept the pressure right from the start and went on to take the lead through Habib-ur-Rehman who scored from the spot in the 25th minute. At half time, SSGC were leading 1-0.

Ten minutes into the second half SSGC doubled their lead when Raziq converted a solid opportunity.WAPDA, who also don’t have the assistance of their few veteran players this season, finally reduced the deficit through Adnan in the 76th minute.

In the final few minutes, WAPDA made frantic efforts to bring an equaliser but to no avail.“It was a good match. But WAPDA did not allow us to keep the ball on the ground and control. They played with aerial ball,” SSGC coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’.

“In the second half we changed a couple of boys. Around 25 minutes before the final whistle we lost Ihsanullah through double yellow card and that put us in a bit of difficulty while playing with ten men,” he said.

“The match was very tough but we were able to score the second goal when Raziq’s header off a cross from Saddam Hussain went into the net. It was important for both sides. But we won. It was a good day for us and we will try to play with the same spirit in the coming matches too,” Tariq said.

The win took SSGC to the fourth place with 15 points which they secured after playing eight matches.The loss left WAPDA with 14 points from nine outings. They are at fifth place.Meanwhile in the other match of the day, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) held holders K-Electric to a 1-1 draw.

Nouman provided lead to K-Electric in the 49th minute following a barren first half. NBP levelled in the 60th minute through Maqbool’s drive.The one point took K-Electric to 16 points after nine matches, while NBP have eight points from eight meetings.K-Electric are at the third spot, while NBP are reeling at the 11th spot.