Govt committed to making Punjab crime-free province: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Police uniform is a symbol of honour and requires that police personnel should fulfil their duties in the best of manner and set an example for others.

There is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of the people, he said adding that the government is committed to make Punjab crime-free province and required resources will be provided for this purpose.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, passing-out parade of officers of Persons on High Risk force special protection unit, was held at Elite Police Training School, Bedian, where Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest.

The chief minister inspected the passing-out parade and a smartly turned out contingent of passed-out officers presented a salute to him. He witnessed their display of professional expertise. inspectors, constables and former officers are included in 456 officials of Persons on High Risk force special protection unit.

Addressing the passing-out parade, the chief minister said that he is satisfied after examining the performance of passed-out officers as the security of important personalities is in the hands of active persons. The passion of officials of this unit is praiseworthy as they are setting up wonderful traditions of sacrifice for the protection of others by leaving aside their peace of life. I am convinced that the jawans who have completed rigorous commando training of three months duration at Police Training Centre, Sihala and Elite Police Training School, Bedian are fully prepared to defeat terrorists and other anti-social elements. He said that a true police officer performs duties in an impartial manner and without any fear except that of Allah Almighty. I advise that you should not retreat from your mission in any circumstances. If you follow this commitment you will earn respect in the society, he added. Police uniform is a symbol of honor and requires that you should fulfil your duties in the best of manner that it becomes an example for others and there is nothing more important than the protection of life and property of the people. This is the primary duty of the police and it should work with diligence in this regard, he said.

Usman Buzdar said he has been regularly monitoring all the steps made for the protection of the people by the police. He advised the passed-out officers to work with honesty, commitment and zeal. If you help the victims and provide relief to the helpless, you will get maximum respect, he said. He said that police training on modern lines and provision of latest weapons is a priority agenda of the government. We are committed to make Punjab crime-free province and required resources will be provided for this purpose. We fully understand the importance of Punjab police and no stone will be left unturned to utilise the available resources.

IG police Amjad Javed Saleemi said that history of Punjab police is filled with sacrifices. The staff of police stations will not be disturbed after the establishment of force for High Risk Persons and daily policing will be done according to the routine. Earlier, work in police stations was hampered due to provision of security to some VIPs but after the establishment of this force, the routine police work will continue according to routine.

The chief minister has encouraged the Punjab police and we will continue to work as a vanguard for the maintenance of peace. Commandant Elite Police Training School also addressed the ceremony. The chief minister also gave away prizes to officers showing best performance in their training.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday in which progress on 100 days agenda was reviewed in detail.

The chief minister directed to expedite work on 100 days agenda adding that different departments should work hard to achieve their respective targets because it is an initiative of a prosperous and developed Pakistan. The Punjab province will lead with regard to implementation of this agenda, he added. He said that executive council has been set up at the provincial level as well for making southern Punjab a separate province. I am personally monitoring progress made on 100 days agenda, he said.

Creating new job opportunities for the youth is a part of the agenda and we will jointly work to make this agenda a success. The chief minister directed that implementation of 100 days agenda should be ensured at every cost and progress should be made within the given time frame. Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, provincial ministers, chief secretary, chairman P&D and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.