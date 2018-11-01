Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Top Story

Murtaza Ali Shah
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice Isa to address ‘Future of Pakistan’ moot in London

LONDON: Justice Qazi Faez Isa will deliver a keynote address at a major conference here on the future of Pakistan and legal course of the country.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s senior judge will speak at the “Future of Pakistan” conference being organised at the London School of Economics by Abdurrehman Chinoy, the Queen Mary Pakistan Society President and President of Chinoy Group UK. The conference will also be addressed by renowned journalist Syed Talat Hussain, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Hina Butt MPA, General ® Nadeem Lodhi and Muhammad Ayub, acting high commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom.

Justice Isa will be speaking on the topic of “Combating Terrorism: Legal Challenges & the Moral Dimension”. He will also take questions from the audience during the last session of the daylong conference. The session related to Justice Isa will be moderated by law professor at the LSE, Amber Darr.

The topics for other sessions include “The Way Forward: The Civilian-Military Nexus”; Women Empowerment; and The Investment Agenda. Rest of the speakers will include Hassan Miraj, Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, Ahmed Chinoy, Zeeshan Shah, Daniyal Schon, Junaid Iqbal Muzaffar Khan and Abdurrehman Chinoy.

Abdurrehman Chinoy told The News/Geo that Justice Qazi Isa and Hina Rabbani Khar have reached London ahead of the conference - which will be held on Saturday at the LSE.

“The purpose of the conference is to give access to the leaders of tomorrow to the relevant policy makers, deliberate about the key issues of Pakistan like economy, foreign policy and issues related to politics and justice. This conference will also promote a true image of Pakistan to the foreigners.” Chinoy said he had organised this conference to utilise “my resources in a positive manner for my country.”

He said: “Belonging to a family that has produced many leaders that have taken leading positions in trade politics, I thought its the right time now prove my metal and gain experience before I finally kick off my career. I do plan on joining politics in the future and conference like these are important to bring together Pakistanis of various belongings to debate the course of future. It’s for Pakistan that we have to unite and come together.”

Explaining the significance of the conference at the LSE, Chinoy said there are many long-term goals associated with the end of the conference. “Once we are done conducting the ‘Future of Pakistan’ conference I would want to conduct a conference on Future of the South Asia. Pakistan is a vital part of South Asia and there are some issues that have to be deliberated upon. The things that are discussed within this conference, we will try to the best of our capabilities to pass it on to the power circles.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake