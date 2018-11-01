Thu November 01, 2018
Newspost

November 1, 2018

Important questions

This refers to the news report ‘Swati episode: Six facts that need probing independently’ (Oct 31). According to the news report, the police registered the FIR filed by the son of a powerful minister but failed to register the same from the poor family whose women were also injured. It is a shame that the Pakistani law treats the rich and powerful a certain way and totally ignores the rights of the poor and helpless. It is highly likely that the FIR system that is in place in the country was introduced during the British Raj and hasn’t been amended since then.

Why are we still following an old system 70 years after gaining independence? What was the need of jailing the women of the family when three male members were present? Was it to add insult to injury? All these questions need a detailed response of the authorities concerned.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

