Sanjrani stresses visa free regime for Asian countries

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday underscored the need for solid and practical steps to materialise the dream of creation of an Asian Parliament and proposed introduction of a visa free regime among Asian states.

The acting president, on the sidelines of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Special Committee on Creation of Asian Parliament, held meetings with parliamentary delegation of Turkey, Bahrain, East Timor, France, Iran, Inter-parliamentary Union and APA Secretary General and others.

In his meeting with Senator Pascal Alizard Head of France- Pakistan Friendship Group, he said that the Senate of Pakistan had also formed a friendship group and believed that these groups would play an effective role in the promotion of bilateral relations.

About the slow pace of development at Gwadar port, he said that the delay in the master plan slowed down the pace of development in this part of the province. However, he noted the plan would be finalised in December this year thus paving way for accelerated progress.

The French delegate said that Gwadar offered huge opportunities of investment. Acting president said that foreign investors could take benefit of the huge investment potential in the area.

Secretary General of the IPU Martin Chung Gong also held meeting with acting president. Sadiq Sanjrani while welcoming the IPU secretary general, said that excellent cooperation exists between IPU and the Parliament of Pakistan. He praised the technical cooperation between the Pakistan and IPU in parliamentary sectors.

Sanjrani said that Pakistan desires not only to expand socio-economic ties with Asian countries but would also propose for a visa free regime. He informed that Pakistan is also planning to host Asian speakers’ conference which would provide an opportunity to share thoughts and exchanges views.

IPU secretary general termed it a wise decision to organise and host APA committee meetings in Gwadar which helped in showcasing Gwadar properly before the world. He said that parliaments have a crucial role in pushing forward the development agenda.

While talking to the APA Secretary General Muhammad Reza Majidi, the acting president emphasised the need for more close collaboration between the Pakistan and Iran and said that the Asian countries need to prioritise development and economic cooperation. APA secretary general said that the creation of Asian Parliament was proposed by Pakistan and Pakistan has huge importance in the region.

The acting president said that there is need to move beyond resolutions now and all countries need to play a vibrant and robust role in this regard.

While talking to the parliamentary delegation of Turkey, Sadiq Sanjrani said that Pakistan and Turkey have played active role on the platform of APA and there is need to further boost this cooperation. He called upon Turkish investors to invest in different sectors in Gwadar. Turkish delegation also invited chairman Senate to visit Turkey.

In his meeting with Iran’s parliamentary delegation, the acting president said that Pakistan and Iran are intertwined in historical and cultural relations and the bond of friendship between the two has cultural and religious similarities. He said that both the countries share 920km long border.

He said that there is huge potential to play more significant role on the forum of APA. The acting president said that Pakistan desires to further consolidate relationship with Iran. Pakistan-Iran Friendship Group in the Senate is playing a vibrant role in promoting bilateral ties, the acting president said.

Chief Secretary Balochistan informed the delegates about the facilities being extended to pilgrims besides the security arrangements made for them. In meeting with delegations from Nepal, Bahrain, Syria and East Timor, Sadiq Sanjrani underscored the need for closer collaboration between parliaments and work on developing people to people linkages.