Wed October 31, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Pakistan takes a major leap in achieving health goals

Islamabad : Pakistan has made sub-optimal progress towards achieving the targets set out under the MDGs; however, with completion of the process of localization of health-related SDG indicators, the country is centrally positioned to monitor progress as it inches closer to achieving the SDG Agenda.

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr. Nausheen Hamid made this observation at the National Launch of SDG 3 Localization in Pakistan here on Tuesday. She was flanked by Director General Health Dr. Asad and Representative of the World Health Organization Dr Ni’ma Abid Saeed.

Dr. Nausheen said the Ministry of National Health Services considers SDGs as the national goals of Pakistan and is committed to implementing SDG3 Agenda through integration with country health strategies and plans both at the national and provincial levels. “The first step towards attaining the SDG3 targets in Pakistan starts with understanding the ground realities today. The health indicators are not up to the desired level and we all need to work very hard to achieve SDG3 targets through Universal Health Coverage,” she stated.

Dr. Asad Hafeez said that by adhering to the SDG Agenda 2030, the country aims to bring about transformational change in 17 domains covering multiple sectors to improve the lives of not only the citizens of Pakistan but also contribute towards the betterment of the entire humanity. He said, SGD-3 which covers health is the pivot that will drive the SGD agenda in Pakistan due to its centrality in human development. He said, it is notable for Pakistan to be one of the first countries globally to complete the localization process which is a fundamental first step towards the long journey of achieving SDGs by 2030.

Dr Ni’ma Abid appreciated the political commitment of Pakistan. “Monitoring health trends and strengthening the health information system are among the core functions of WHO, and for that, we are committed to work with the government,” he assured. He was of the view that improvement in health system performance alone is not sufficient to improve the health status of people.

In this context, he expressed satisfaction over the inclusion of indicators addressing social injustice, and provision of safe drinking water, and clean air and environment among the localized indicators. “This exercise has two milestones i.e., sensitization towards implementation of SDGs as well as overcoming gaps related to monitoring,” he stated.

