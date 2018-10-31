Lawyers strike

Lahore: The Punjab Bar Council condemned the brutal murder of a Lahore High Court former judge and senior advocate Chaudhry Mehmood Akhtar, and announced full-day strike on Wednesday (today). The lawyers will wear black armbands and will not appear in the courts. Mehmood Akhtar was murdered on Tuesday by unidentified killers when he was going to his native village in Chakwal. He had played a vital role in the lawyers’ movement for restoration of judiciary in the Musharraf era in 2007. Later, he was made a LHC judge.