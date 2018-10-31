Engineers demand technical allowance

LAHORE: The Engineers Welfare Association of C&W Department, Punjab, held a meeting to ask the Punjab government for sanctioning technical allowance @1.5pc of basic pay to engineers of the department and all other engineering departments, as sanctioned by the KP government on October 19. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Engr Ijaz Amad Cheema, president of the association, and attended by Muhammad Amjad SE, Suhail Akram SE, Liaquat Hussain, Iqbal Awan SE, Baber Hussain SE, Shafiq ur Rehman SE, Sh. ijaz SE, Jamil Ahmad Basra XEN, Esa bin Moin XEN, M. Haseeb Khan XEN, Touseef Rathore, Maryum Rathore SDO, Aamir Abbas SDO and all other engineers.