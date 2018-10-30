Civil society urged to play role against corruption

MARDAN: Speakers at a seminar on Monday said civil society can play a key role to create awareness among the masses about the harmful effects of corruption.

Speaking at the seminar titled “Role of civil society in the elimination of corruption”, Assistant Director National Accountability Bureau Akhtar Ali, Assistant Commissioner Babar Tanoli, Assistant Director (finance) Zahiruddin Babar and others said that members of civil society must come forward to speak against the illegal acts and corrupt practices.

They said that everyone should speak up whenever they see suspicious, corrupt or illegal practices committed by anyone. Heads and representatives of different departments of the district attended the seminar.

The speakers said corruption was a cancer that was destroying the foundations of the country. “Pakistan faces a plethora of problems but the menace of corruption is the dangerous one,” they added. Later, a walk was also arranged to raise awareness about corruption.