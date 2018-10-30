JI office-bearers announced

LAHORE: JI central Punjab ameer Amirul Azeem has announced the names of new heads of JI bodies in 19 districts of central Punjab who were elected recently for two-year term.

Zikrullah Mujahid was elected as ameer of Lahore, Rahmatullah Wattoo in Sahiwal, Mehr Bahadur Khan Jhagar (Jhang), Dr Babar Rasheed (Okara), Engr Azeem Randhawa (Faisalabad), Rana Abdul Waheed (Jaranwala), Mudassir Shah (Tandalianwala), Arif Mehmood (Toba T Singh), Mohammad Islam Khan (Chiniot), Mazhar Iqbal Randhawa (Gujranwala city), Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa (Gujranwala), Prof Ayub Tahir (Hafizabad), Dr Shakil Thakur (Sialkot city), Awais Ghumman (Sialkot), Iftikhar Ahmad Chaudhry (Narowal), Mohammad Ashiq Virk (Sheikhupura), Habibullah Zia (Nankana), Rao Akhtar Ali (Kasur) and Rana Aneesur Rehman (Pakpattan).