‘LDA to be made vibrant’

LAHORE: The newly-appointed vice chairman of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Sheikh Muhammad Imran has vowed to transform LDA into a vibrant public service organisation by working as a team with other members of the governing body and the employees of the organisation.

He was speaking at an introductory meeting of the newly-nominated members of the governing body at LDA office, Johar Town, on Monday. He said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has directed for upholding merit in all matters. “No one seeking undue favour should be accommodated, no matter how much influential he is. Simultaneously there should be no problem for any one asking for genuine relief,” he added.

There will be across the board accountability from top to bottom and every one will have to serve the people earnestly, he added. He said members of the governing body of LDA had just recently been given responsibilities and no opinion should be formulated about their performance at least before six months.

He asked for simplifying various SOP for public convenience besides formulating public friendly policies in line with the vision of the prime minister for creating more employment opportunities for the people. He directed for taking all the stakeholders on board for preparation new master plan for Lahore Division.