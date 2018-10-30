Drama festival kicks off

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said the role of educational institutions is vital in protecting and promoting our culture at global level.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony as chief guest at a drama festival at Alhamra Cultural Complex here on Monday. Around 50 public sector and private schools and colleges of Lahore are participating in this three-day event, and presenting dramas on encompassing theme of “Kaisa Ho Naya Pakistan”. On the first day of the event, teams of 19 schools presented their dramas.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that the educational institutions should focus on students grooming so that they could serve as Pakistan’s ambassadors in their practical life. He said this festival will play a constructive role in image building of our beloved country.

Renowned celebrities such as Nisho Begum, Usman Peerzada, Rashid Mehmood, Shahida Mini, Sophia Ahmed, anchor Muneeb Farooq, singer Sohail Tafu, PILAC DG Dr Sughra Sadaf, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPAs Talat Naqvi, Seemabia Tahir, Asia Amjad and the members of Lahore Qalander team were also present on the occasion.