Tue October 30, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 30, 2018

Traffic plan

LAHORE: City Traffic Police has issued comprehensive traffic plan for the last day of Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri Data Sahib (RA) and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain procession on Tuesday (today).

Zuljanah procession would be taken out from inner Delhi Gate and will end at Karbala Gamay Shah. A large number of devotees would participate in procession and Urs. For security purpose some parts of road will remain closed for traffic. Visitors of Urs and Chehlum participants would park their vehicles in the Greater Iqbal Park, Nasser Bagh and Data Darbar Eye Hospital, Mochi Gate, Akbari Gate, Central Model High School and in Delhi Gate.

Under supervision of SP Traffic City Division Asif Siddique and SP Traffic Sadar Division Sardar Asif Khan, six DSPs, 42 senior traffic wardens, 81 patrolling officers, 510 wardens and 120 lady traffic wardens have been deputed. Citizens informed about varying traffic situation through Rasta App and Rasta FM 88.6. Citizens can also contact on 15 for further assistance.

According to traffic plan, Kacheri Chowk towards Darbar Data Sahib and Peer Makki towards Data Sahib, Lower Mall, inner Circular Road, Mori Gate to Chowk Islamia and arteries linking to Lower Mall is no-go area for traffic. Bhatti Chowk is also closed to traffic.

Traffic coming from Shahdara to City would be diverted from Azadi Chowk towards Lorry Adda and station. Traffic will also be diverted from Niazi Shaheed Chowk towards Saggian. Traffic coming from Chauburji would be diverted from MAO College Chowk to Sanda Road and Band Road. Traffic could move from Secretariat to Solicitor office, LDA Office, Chowk Commissioner Office to Court Street, corner DIG operations office to Outfall Road. Traffic coming from inner Circular Road would be diverted to Mori Gate, Urdu Bazaar, Chowk Chittar Gee, Law College to Kacheri Chowk. Traffic coming from Law College would not be allowed to go towards Urdu Bazaar. All heavy and slow moving vehicles coming from Circular Road would be diverted from Shah Alam Chowk to Mayo Hospital. All sorts of traffic wouldn’t move ahead from Chowk Zila Kacheri, corner DIG operations office, GC University, Chowk Rattigan, Chowk Bilal Ganj, Chowk Bari Wala, Mori Gate, Chowk Taxali, Chowk Azadi diversion point towards Darbar Data Sahib.

