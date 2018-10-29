208 fake treatment centres sealed

Our correspondent

LAHORE WHILE continuing its antiquackery drive, the Punjab Healthcare Commission closed down 208 businesses of quacks in the last week. PHC teams inspected 1,048 treatment centres in different districts of the province. As many as 208 businesses of quacks were sealed which included 32 in Gujranwala, 30 in Okara and 23 in Kasur.