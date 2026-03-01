Missing Florida man found alive after days trapped in 'quick-sand like mud'

A Florida man who had been missing for nearly two weeks has been found alive after being trapped shoulder-deep in thick mud, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, first responders located 36-year-old Andrew Giddens on February 26 an industrial site near Palatka.

He was stuck in a borrow pit filled with heavy muck that officials compared to quicksand, making it impossible for him to move, reports Us Weekly.

Giddens, who lives in Jacksonville, had been reported missing on February 14 by relatives who told police he had been struggling emotionally after a recent breakup.

Authorities later found his car near the sand plant on February 23 and began searching the area.

Officials said he had been trapped for several days without food or water and endured freezing temperatures.

After being pulled from the mud, Giddens was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said he will not face any charges, citing concerns about his mental health and the circumstances of the incident.