Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 29, 2018

SW tribes vow to support administration

WANA: The Mahsud and Burki tribes vowed at a grand jirga here on Sunday to support the district administration in eliminating terrorism and establishing peace in South Waziristan.

The jirga was held at the deputy commissioner office in Tank between the district administration of South Waziristan and Mahsud and Burki tribes. Member of National Assembly (MNA) Maulana Jamaluddin, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dilnawaz, Assistant Commissioner Ladha Furqan Ashraf, tribal elders and others were also present.

The elders informed the district administration about the problems the residents face and asked the DC to address their core issues. Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada said that tribespeople have always proved a great support in fighting terrorism and have sacrificed their lives in bringing peace to the region.

He added that the families of Mahsud tribes, affected by military operations, would be given compensation cheques in next 15 days. The tribal elders told the DC that former deputy commissioner Sohail had allegedly distributed developmental projects among contractors after receiving heavy amounts from them.

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage