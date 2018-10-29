Indian Army chief says Pakistan to pay if ‘infiltration’ continues

NEW DELHI: Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday sent a tough message to Pakistan, saying if Islamabad continues to support cross-border terrorism, then the Indian Army can resort to "other actions" too.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark the Infantry Day, the Indian Army chief, however, did not elaborate on what could be the possible action he was talking about. According to Indian media, General Rawat also asked Pakistan to desist from aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that India was "strong enough" to ensure that the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) remains a part of India and no one can take it away by force or any other means.

General Rawat alleged that the neighbouring country was resorting to a "proxy war" to avenge its defeat at the hands of India in the 1971 war when Bangladesh was liberated. The aim of Pakistan, he alleged, is to keep the Indian Army "embroiled in this proxy war that they have lost." "But, let me assure you, Indian Army and the Indian state is strong enough to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir remain part of India ... No one else can take it away by force or by any other means, because legally, legitimately J&K is an integral part of India," he claimed.

"We are capable of finishing any infiltrators who reach our side. But, if Pakistan continues to support infiltration, we can use other kind of action too," Rawat said. He alleged that Pakistan was continuing to fuel disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir, fully knowing that they will never succeed.