Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Sibte Arif
October 29, 2018

Ex-governor Ibad meets PSP leader in Dubai

DUBAI: Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad Khan met Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anees Khan Advocate in Dubai two weeks back for new political structure in the mega-city.

Speaking with The News, Dr Ishratul Ibad confirmed that he met with the PSP leader Anees Advocate in Dubai and discussed the political scenario especially the situation after elections. Sources informed that Ibad has agreed to form a new party, however, the name of the party is not being revealed as yet.

But, Dr Ishratul Ibad declined that he desires to form another party and added, “It is too early to take a decision in this direction (to make a political party)”.

He further said that the real mandate holders of Karachi should sit together and resolve their differences. He said that the divisions among mature leaders of the city would not bring positive results for Karachi.

After witnessing the results of the 2018 elections, relationship of some senior leaders of the PSP had strained with the party leadership, especially Mustafa Kamal and now they have been convincing Dr Ishrat Ibad to lead for the betterment of the city.

Sources in the PSP also confirmed to The News that some leaders of the party are not happy with the leadership of the PSP and wanted to remove Mustafa Kamal as party’s head. PSP leaders Anees Advocate, Raza Haroon, Dr Sagheer, Waseem Aftab, Saleem Tajik and Shakeel Umar have distanced from the party upon failure in the elections, sources confirmed .

According to some sources, several leaders of the PSP met with the former governor Sindh and mulled over joint strategy for forming a new party. While talking with The News, Shakeel Umar expressed the hope that the situation would be different in near future. Although, he did not confirm the formatiuon of a new party but enthustically informed that a new strategy would be introduced to win the hearts of Karachites It is also learnt that disgruntled leaders intend to bring all the leaders of PSP and MQM-P on one platform.

