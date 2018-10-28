Worldwide anti-India protests on Kashmir occupation

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed black day on Saturday to convey to the world that India had occupied Jammu and Kashmir seven decades ago against their will and is denying them their inalienable UN-mandated right to self-determination.

Rallies, demonstrations, seminars and other events were held across Pakistan, Azad and Jammu Kashmir and elsewhere to show solidarity with the people of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). On October 27, 1947, the Indian troops invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Sub-Continent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Banners and posters were displayed at prominent buildings and roads and images of Kashmiri men and women and children were also displayed showing brutalities of Indian occupation forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their separate messages on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day reiterated unflinching diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of IHK. Dr Arif Alvi said: “We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in Occupied Kashmir and reiterate our unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This support will continue till the realisation of their lawful right to self-determination.” The president said the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) through several of its resolutions has validated the Kashmiris' right to decide their future through a fair and impartial plebiscite.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would not relent in its moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiris realise their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Referring to the Black Day of October 27, 1947, he said the day marked a tragic day in the history of South Asia. The prime minister called for immediate implementation of the recommendations to set up a UN Commission of Inquiry to investigate human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, who travelled to Azad Kashmir to attend the related events, said: “Pakistan strongly condemns brutal violence by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiri people and will continue to raise voice of the people of Kashmir at every forum.” The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Kashmiri people are near their destination and soon the sun of independence will rise. The minister said the Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brethren and entire Pakistan pays tribute to the just struggle for freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, President AJK Masood Khan, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Prof Sajid Mir, Abdul Rehman Malik, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence Production Abdul Qayyum, APHC leadership and members of civil society attended the seminar to mark the day. The AJK president, legislators and experts paid glowing tributes to the people of IHK for keeping alive the freedom struggle and taking it forward despite spill of massive blood and experiencing worst type of human right abuses at the hands of Indian occupation forces since 1947.

They reminded the United Nations and the world bodies about their obligation to help the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination realised. They contended that the world body, which is mandated for conflict resolution, safeguarding human rights and peace-keeping, had failed to fulfil its commitment made to the people of Kashmir decades ago that they would themselves decide their political future.

They accused the world body and leading powers of being biased towards the people of IHK, whereas they had intervened in the case of East Timor and South Sudan and some other regions, but could not resolve this long-standing issue per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

India, they noted, despite resorting to unprecedented atrocities and carrying out systematic killings of Kashmiri people, has failed to crush the ongoing freedom movement. Even, they said, the merciless application of draconian laws on innocent civilians in IHK has not been able to deter the freedom lovers from carrying forward their freedom struggle.