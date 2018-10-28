Bullet-riddled body found from Kalaya

KALAYA: The bullet-riddled body of a local resident was found in Daradar Mamozai area of Upper Orakzai tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified persons had killed Abdul Salam and had dumped his body in Daradar Mamozai area in Ismailzai tehsil.

Motive behind the killing could not be ascertained yet. The district administration started investigation.