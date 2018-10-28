Patients suffer as PIMS computer record deleted

Islamabad : The patients turning up the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) have been facing great hardship due to deletion of their computer record.

The sources said that record of over 5,000 patients who turned up at PIMS particularly at Out Patient Department (OPD) do not have their computer record with hospital. “The record has been deleted due to overloaded server which stopped accepting more data,” an official of PIMS told ‘The News’.

The computer record mainly relates to laboratory tests and the patients would have to go through new tests and get re-appointment to get advice of doctors.

The sources said after the Minister for Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiani took notice of the situation, the hospital management purchased a costly new server. However, the data could not be recovered from the old server.

The sources said as the concerned staff deleted the old data and started loading new data, the server stopped working.