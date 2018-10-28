Sun October 28, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

US consul general visits NCA

LAHORE : National College of Arts, (NCA), Lahore, hosted an interactive lunch for the US Consul General in Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge, Public Affairs Officer Michael Guinan and Spokesperson Elizabeth Lee.

NCA Principal D. Murtaza Jafri, Mr Sarwat, Film and Television Department head Majid Saeed Khan and the entire faculty welcomed the US Consulate team and showed round several departments of the college.

Scholars from the University of Texas, Austin, including Mr Ya'ke Smith, Mr Micah Barber, Ms Tupur Chatterjee and Ms Ramna Walia, were also present at NCA to conduct workshops on films and media under a partnership between UT Austin and NCA. The director of the South Asian Institute, Dr Don Davis, was also part of the event.

The consulate’s officials visited the NCA particularly in view of the productive partnership between UT, Austin and NCA, Lahore.

The US consul general said NCA was playing a vital role in promoting various forms of arts in Pakistan, and the artists from NCA are representing a positive and peaceful image of Pakistan around the globe.

Comments

