Sun October 28, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 28, 2018

S Punjab projects reviewed

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Bakhtiar visited the Urban Unit to discuss probable development projects and explore interventional potential in South Punjab.

The meeting agenda focused devising new projects and maintaining the ongoing ones in South Punjab.

Urban Unit acting CEO Salman Javed briefed the minister about strengths and expertise of the Unit. He gave an overview of the completed and ongoing development projects of the Unit across Pakistan.

The minister was also briefed on the water sector and interventions of Wasas along with institutional development projects completed for various clients/governments and stakeholders.

A team gave presentations on solid waste management, water, transport and tourism, master planning of cities, Punjab spatial strategy, information & communication and GIS/MIS-based interventions for South Punjab especially.

The minister directed the Unit to prepare a presentation for small and medium enterprises. He said that presentation would be discussed in presence of Punjab Revenue Authority chairman and the finance secretary next week. He asked the Unit to give a proposal/concept note for calculation of GDP at the district level. He directed the officers to prepare a detailed briefing for the federal minister for planning development and reforms in the coming week.

The Unit will also present a proposal for linking Land Record Management Information System with real-time and on-ground beneficiaries. Urban Land Record System for state land will be presented as well. Urban Unit will share a model master plan for Rahim Yar Khan district with five year plan of inclusive growth. The Urban Unit will be a part of official meetings with assembly representatives and other district stakeholders along with the finance minister for better understanding the vision.

The minister directed the Unit to make a plan for field mapping of all small, medium and big industrial units for revenue enhancement and increase in tax net in the province.

The Unit will also prepare concept notes for Punjab Revenue Authority, Urban Land Record and LRMIS with options to increase tax base in Punjab.

The follow-up meeting on all tasks assigned to Urban Unit will take place in the next week. Talking to the media, the minister said, “The viability of the Unit needs to be felt in true sense of the word, focusing the east to west corridor now. Urban Unit needs to work with CPEC too.

