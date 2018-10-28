Hashoo Group signs deal

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group, owners of Pearl-Continental and Marriott Hotels in Pakistan recently signed an agreement with Women on Board PK, a statement said.

Women on Board PK is a non-profit trust that works for creating and expanding the leadership opportunities for women in corporate, social, public, and philanthropic sectors. The agreement presents the “BoardTalks” Women Leadership Development Program. The project aims to inspire, train, and motivate women to be in leadership roles, the statement added.

The agreement was signed by Women on Board Pakistan Trust Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Nafees and Hashoo Group Sales-Marketing Chief and Revenue Officer Lashley A Pulsipher.