Four-member body formed to assist Mani

ISLAMABAD: The austerity drive in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was hit for a six as the newly formed cricket committee members have been offered lucrative incentives each time they turn up for a meeting.

The cricket committee is headed by former Test opener Mohsin Khan and includes Wasim Akram, Misbahul Haq and Mrs Arooj Mumtaz as its members.

A PCB press release said that the cricket committee was established by the PCB Governing Board, to assist and advise the chairman.

Muddassar Nazar, Haroon Rashid and Zakir Khan (all PCB employees) have been asked to assist the committee and provide it with all relevant support.

‘The News’ has learnt that members of the committee would be entitled to Rs50,000 each for every meeting. The committee may hold as many meetings as its chairman desires. Apart from this per meeting fee or return, each member will be entitled to Rs5,000 as daily allowance, five star hotel accommodation and transport.

The committee members will get almost double the amount each PCB governing board member gets for attending its meeting.

The PCB it seems has forgotten about the austerity drive launched by the PTI government; to control the overall expenditures and divert the money towards active players and promotion of sports at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, it is surprising to see Mohsin joining hands with Wasim for a common cause. On numerous occasions in the past Mohsin is on record to have said that he would never be a part of any venture that includes those players named in the Justice (r) Qayyum report.

Wasim was also named in that report for having a suspect role as a player during numerous international matches and for not cooperating with the court.

Wasim’s inclusion also raises questions on the PCB claims that no former cricketer named in the report would be made part of any promotional work.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, however, defended Wasim, saying that there was no evidence in that report against Wasim. “The fact of the matter is that Justice (r) Qayyum’s report says that details of the evidence would be furnished later. These details against players were never furnished. Two of the players named in the report have coached England and Pakistan. The ECB did not find any reason not to consider these players for the job,” Mani said.

The same views were expressed by Wasim, saying he had gone through a tough time almost 22 years back. “Day in and day out we used to appear before the court. No final report of that inquiry ever surfaced. As chairman PCB said those players who appeared before the court were hired by every cricket board in the past.”

Meanwhile Misbah, who is yet to retire from domestic cricket, is also part of the committee. He captains SNGPL and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. It is yet to be seen whether he can devote time and energy for Pakistan cricket’s future.

“I am an active player and as such know more than anyone else on the problems being faced by domestic cricketers at all levels,” Misbah said while taking to the media at the end of inaugural meeting of the cricket committee.

When it comes to terms of reference of the committee there are a number of fronts where it is slated to guide and assist Mani.

These includes review of the plan for promotion for the conduct of game of cricket all levels; formulate playing conditions for domestic matches; oversee appointment of selection committee; oversee appointment of national team coaches; review and give comments to chairman on the team selection; review development plans for umpires, referee and curators; preparation and quality of pitches; condition of playing facilities (dressing rooms, practice facilities, dressing rooms and net facilities); and give views on any other matters refereed by the PCB chairman.

Mohsin expressed his happiness over the check and balance system introduced by the board. “I hope this step goes a long way in strengthening the system. Some of the world’s best cricketers are in the committee and hopefully they will contribute to the cause.”

Subhan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer PCB, said the committee is there to support the PCB chairman on all issues. “There is no time limit of the committee. It will continue to work as long as Chairman Ehsan Mani wants it to,” he said.