Kashmir March today

Islamabad : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will organize 'Kashmir March' here at Aabpara Chowk on Saturday afternoon (today) in connection with Black Day which is observed on October 27 which marks occupation of Indian forces on Kashmir, 71 years back.

Addressing a press conference here at JI office, Nasarullah Randhawa, the Jamaat ameer for Islamabad said that Senator Sirajul Haq, party's top leader will lead the Kashmir March which would also be addressed by the Kashmiri leadership. It would be participated by thousands of party workers, women and children to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

The JI leader called upon the government to clarify its Kashmir Policy and continue highlighting the issue.

He said the UN Security Council instead of showing any weakness should ensure settlement of the dispute as the UN did in case of other international issue.