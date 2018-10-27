Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dubai-based Emaar keen to invest in Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme

ISLAMABAD: Dubai-based developer Emaar shown interest in investing in the PTI government’s planned five million low cost housing units to tackle the country’s looming home deficit, a statement said on Friday.

A delegation of Emaar met with housing and works minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, and expressed interest to invest in the programme that aims to build five million homes for the poor.

“Both sides discussed the recently initiated innovative idea of constructing 5 million houses in Pakistan in order to fight against poverty in the country,” the statement added.

The minister said the government plans to house five million citizens in high-rise buildings, which are to be constructed across the country.

He said the government intends to construct five million affordable homes for the poor and vulnerable segments of the society over five years at any cost.

“The registration process has already begun,” Cheema informed the delegates. The government would complete all requirements to set up Naya Pakistan Housing Authority (NPHA), an apex body for the purpose, until the end of 2018.

Pakistan faces a serious housing deficit, especially for the lower-income groups.

The estimated urban housing backlog has been reported at around nine million units, with 350,000 units being added annually, according to the experts.

The highest demand was from the lower-income groups at 62 percent, followed by lower-middle income groups at 25 percent, and higher and upper middle income groups at 10 percent, urban experts say.

The government has recently expanded Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to 19 districts, including Sukkur, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Swat, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum, Gujranwala, DG Khan, and Muzaffargarh.

Cheema said Pakistan’s outlook for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in housing sector was improving day by day.

“Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, the ministry of housing and works, ministries of law and Finance have already hammered out a sustainable proposal that will be presented to the Prime Minister for approval,” he added.

Cheema further said the modalities and details were still being worked out.

“We are confident that the project will support other industries and is also going to have a positive impact on the economy,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress