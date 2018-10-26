Maldives cricketers meet PCB chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Thursday met the touring Maldives cricket team here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).The visiting team presented a memento to the PCB chief on this occasion. The touring side was on a nine-day training tour to Pakistan for its participation for the ACC Trophy. Maldives team lost all five matches of the T20 series to different local teams.
