Maldives cricketers meet PCB chief

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani Thursday met the touring Maldives cricket team here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).The visiting team presented a memento to the PCB chief on this occasion. The touring side was on a nine-day training tour to Pakistan for its participation for the ACC Trophy. Maldives team lost all five matches of the T20 series to different local teams.