Khalid Iqbal
October 26, 2018

Two granted bail in 732 kanal land grabbing case

Rawalpindi: The Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Rawalpindi Mushtaq Ahmed Tarar has accepted bail applications of Tehsildar Sohail Maqbool and Patwari Malik Muhammad Khurshid in 732-kanal land grabbing case. The court has directed both accused to deposit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

The main accused of the case, Sain Fazal Inam, has already got bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan. It merits mentioning here that Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench Justice Qazi Muhammad Ameen in a historical order directed police to include a civil judge Ismael Jasra in investigation of 732-kanal land grabbing case. The civil judge Rawalpindi Ismael Jasra had issued the degree in 732-kanal land in favour of accused party. The court has also suspended degree of 732-kanal land in favour of the accused party.

Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi in May, 2018 had registered FIR against some revenue officials named Tehsildar Sohail Maqbool, Patwari Muhammad Ilyas, Gardawar Qazi Sajjad, Patwari Khurshid alias Pappu and Sain Fazal Inam in 732-kanal land grabbing case. The Anti-Corruption Department, Rawalpindi had registered FIR on the complaint of Mirza Muhammad Asif.

Anti-Corruption (Director) Rawalpindi Region Muhammad Arif Raheen told ‘The News’ that action is being taken against the culprits without any discrimination and without any pressure. “The action against land grabbing mafia will continue till the menace is purged from the society,” he added.

