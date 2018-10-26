Women’s participation

vital to success of national peace-building efforts: moot

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a one-day workshop here on Thursday termed women the ‘agents of change’ who can play a robust role in building peace across the country and prove themselves an integral part of a sustainable nation-building exercise.

The event titled ‘Role of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan for Promotion of Peace in the Light of Allama Iqbal’s Perspective’ was organized by the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI). Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal stressed the need to improve women’s participation in peace processes by creating more opportunities for their education, raising awareness among communities about the value of their contributions in the decision-making processes and increasing their participation at all levels of economic, social and political life. “Women constitute half of the population ofour country … and therefore have a significant role to play in societal development. Their role is very crucial as not only they themselves are half of the population but also because they are responsible for bringing the other half into this world. They also act as the first educator of a child,” she said. “A just peace would be achievable only if women and their concerns are also heard in any negotiations, because women make up half of the society and will be affected by any decisions made,” she added.

The minister said great philosopher and poet Allama Iqbal in his poetry specifically discussed the importance, role and rights of women in a society. “Iqbal maintains that a woman lays the foundation stone of a society, and if it is uneven, the wall raised up even up to the skies will stay irregular,” she added.

IIUI female campus Vice President Dr Farkhanda Zia said women play a vital role in preventing the spread of extremist ideologies and activities. As mothers, wives, sisters and daughters in family settings and as professionals in workplaces, they shape the values of community members, she said. “Women are a potential bearer of peaceful messages in communities. We need to empower them to involve them in policy-making in their respective areas, be that villages, the town they live, or to be active politically on the national level. The aim is to empower women with the hope that by empowering them it will change the dynamics of their homes and communities, and eventually lead to the promotion of peace and tolerance,” she added.

Dr Najiba Arif said supporting women’s capacities to actually participate in peace processes is a crucial part of their advancement and ability to contribute to peace, development and security in a society. She highlighted the need for women taking part in shaping the dialogue at the level of the family so that peaceful attitudes can be promoted. She said women are often ‘first responders’ to the possibilities of radicalisation within their communities. “In families, schools and workplaces, women play an important role in preventing and countering both the spread and persuasion of extremist ideologies and promotion of peace,” she added.