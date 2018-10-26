China visit on Nov 2-5: PM to ink several pacts, meet Chinese leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay his first official visit to China from Nov 2 to 5 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership and discuss whole range of bilateral issues besides inking a number of agreements, the Foreign Office announced.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and review the entire range of bilateral relations which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support.

This will be the first official visit of the Prime Minister to China after assuming office in August 2018. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit signifies the closeness and traditional warmth which characterises Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership. Both sides will sign several Agreement/MoU of Cooperation in diverse fields, the Foreign Office said.

After his visit to Beijing, the Prime Minister will visit Shanghai to participate in First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products.

The PM will be a key note speaker at the inauguration of the Expo. On the sidelines of Shanghai Forum, Prime Minister will hold meetings with other world leaders. He will also hold meetings with leaders of Chinese financial and corporate sector.

The traditionally close, cooperative and friendly ties between Pakistan and China are based on shared principles and mutual interests entailing close cooperation in diverse fields. Both countries maintain close and regular strategic communication for promotion of regional peace and stability and economic cooperation.

Economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China expanded significantly after the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Prime Minister’s visit is expected to provide further impetus to enhancing the existing strategic ties between Pakistan and China and break new grounds for broadening the bilateral partnership.

PM Imran Khan emphasised following an integrated approach for conservation, storage, management and efficient utilisation of the available water resources. Pointing out that no significant attention was paid to water-related issues in past, he underscored the need for chalking out a comprehensive roadmap, in consultation with provinces and other stakeholders, for the implementation of National Water Policy (NWP).

He highlighted the issue of water scarcity to meet the growing demands of increasing population of the country. He observed that NWC would serve as an effective platform to discuss and develop consensus among the stakeholders on all issues pertaining to water resource management.

Secretary Water Resources Shamail Ahmad Khwaja briefed the meeting, in detail, about the contours of NWP and the strategic priorities set in the policy. Wapda chairman briefed the meeting about the progress on various projects of water storage and power generation.

The meeting was attended by various ministers and officials concerned. Meanwhile, PM Imran Khan Thursday stressed that ease of doing business in Pakistan was essential to eliminating unemployment and poverty from the country.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the first joint venture between China and the private sector, PM Khan said Pakistan had a young population who are in search for jobs. “With investment, unemployment will come down. Our government’s policy is simple. To remove hurdles for investors and businesses.”

Speaking on his upcoming visit to China, the prime minister said his focus would be on the transfer of technology and growing the investment and trade relationship with Beijing through CPEC.

The prime minister added that the government’s initiative to build 5 million homes for low-income groups will also be a focus of discussions, adding he was hoping to secure investment for this in China.

“We are looking forward to going to China next week and hope to strengthen our trade, business ties. We look forward to CPEC becoming a base to build our future relationship.”

Earlier, addressing the inauguration of the US$200 million Glass Manufacturing Complex to be built in Pakistan by Deli China & JW Sez Group, Imran Khan said his government was committed to removing all impediments in the way of doing business and making Pakistan an attractive place for investments, particularly by the foreign entrepreneurs.

He said it was the first Joint Venture between the two countries under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of JW- SEZ Group for bringing Chinese investment to Pakistan.

He expressed the belief that this investment would boost foreign investors’ confidence in Pakistan. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing termed the joint venture beginning of cooperation between the two private sectors and said his country was eagerly looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.