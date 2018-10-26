Stands by Kashmiris in their just stance: COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sarpir and Pandu sectors on Thursday, has said that Kashmir remains the core unresolved agenda and Pakistan stands by the Kashmiris in their just historical stance.

The COAS appreciated the operational readiness and high state of morale of troops, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. General Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region. "However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure," he maintained.