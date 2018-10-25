Ministers hope country to be polio free next year

PESHAWAR: Minister for Health Hasham Inamullah Khan has said that World Polio Day (WPD) is the stark reminder of the fact that Pakistan is still struggling to eradicate the menace from its borders and hoped that next year the international day will be celebrated as a polio-free country.

He said that enormous achievements had been made in polio eradication by the government and all line departments as the number of cases have dropped significantly in the province and paid rich tributes to the frontline workers for making these achievements possible due to their hard work and commitment.

This he stated at a ceremony held at Chief Minister’s House on Wednesday to mark International Day for Polio.

Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, ECO Coordinator Abid Wazir, Director General Health Services KP Dr Arshad Khan, Director EPI Dr Akram Shah, Team Leader UNICEF Dr Johar, Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Representatives of Local bodies, National Coordinator Rotary International Rauf Rohaila and Provincial Ambassador for Polio Arshad Khan were present on the occasion.

Hasham Inamullah said the government was committed to polio eradication as it was a matter of national pride and added that every effort would be made to give a final push to the disease.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the World Polio Day reminded us of the bitter fact that we are on the list of endemic countries where the virus was still circulating.

EOC Coordinator Abid Wazir Khan thanked Rotary International for organising the event, saying that it was an occasion to refresh our resolve and commitment for polio eradication that was crippling the children of the country making them disabled for the rest of their lives.

Director General Health Services Dr Arshad Khan renewed his pledge and commitment for polio eradication.