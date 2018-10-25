Thu October 25, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2018

Workshops at LUMS

LAHORE: Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held a series of workshops and mini-courses in collaboration with the recently established National Agriculture Robotics Lab (NCRA) and the Centre of Water Informatics (WIT).

The series of workshops and mini-courses, held in collaboration with LUMS Department of Electrical Engineering, were funded by the German Academic Exchange (DAAD) along with Competitive International Grants won from Global IEEE Control Systems Society Outreach Fund. Over 600 participants joined the events from across Pakistan.

On the first day of the series, a mini-course on “Conversations in Deep Learning” was conducted by Dr Hassan Mohiyuddin from the LUMS EE faculty. The day two was dedicated to the 4th annual workshop on precision agriculture and forestry, with keynote address by Professor Dr Karsten Bern, head of Robotics Research Lab and professor at the Computer Science Department at the Technical University, Kaiserslautern,

Germany.

The return of the 15th Workshop on Field and Assistive Robotics (WFAR) was also celebrated by LUMS. It was addressed by Dr Umar Shahbaz from EME-NUST, Dr. Usman Khan from Tufts University, Dr Waseem Abbas from ITU, Dr Yasir Ayaz from SMME-NUST and Dr Aamer Iqbal Bhatti from CUST. New initiatives of NCRA and NCAI labs were discussed, along with the efficient management of cyber-physical systems.

