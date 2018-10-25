Pilot project on nutrition for vulnerable families launched in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A pilot project focusing on nutrition for vulnerable families has been initiated by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) through Rs5 million funding from Packages Foundation in eight villages of the district.

Syed Babar Ali, a known philanthropist, after visiting SRSP's programmes earlier this year, provided the funding as part of the industries corporate social responsibility programmes. It is expected that the successful implementation of the programme would lead to more assistance in future.

Community groups of women who are actively participating in the development programmes in the region through SRSP's market linkage programme have participated in identifying the vulnerable families.

The programme was formally launched at Ajab Bagh village of Dagai union council in Nowshera where about 38 needy and selected families were given relief packages. SRSP Chairperson Munawwar Humayun, SRSP Chief Executive Officer Masoodul Mulk and local community activists attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir lauded the initiative and said that mobilised communities were the best way for communities to be heard and access services. "I am happy that people and organisations are joining together to help the vulnerable segments of the society. I appreciate the Package Foundation and SRSP for implementing the project in a transparent way keeping in view the local customs and tradition," said Muhammad Tahir.

Munawwar Humayun said that the poorer families must address the high population issue, which was sapping all energies and resources of the people. He added the government and mobilised communities must come together to take it on as a challenge.

Taj Begum, a widow, said that she had been running from pillar to post to meet her monthly expenses. "Now I am very much relieved as I receive various eatables worth Rs5,000 every month," she added.