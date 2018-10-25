PM Imran to chair cabinet meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting today (Thursday), Geo News reported. The meeting will be held to mull the country’s political and economic condition. Sources said the PM will take cabinet members into confidence over his recent visit to Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the cabinet will give approval for the decisions of the ECC, sources said. Sources said the meeting will also take into consideration the strategy for the next NA session. The agenda of the meeting will revolve around several issues such as appointment of chairman Heavy Industries Taxila Board, etc.