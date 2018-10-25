Jazz engages with B2B customers

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, concluded its series of engagements with corporate leaders in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad, a statement said on Wednesday.

The event called ‘Customer Connects’ helps Jazz foster effective business relationships with corporate customers under its core value of customer obsession, it added. Through its integrated business services, Jazz delivers the promise of a connected world by providing corporations and small businesses the tools necessary to achieve their business objectives.

It offers one-window solutions with the latest in ICT technologies product suite. These connectivity services allow businesses to flourish in this new digital age through effective mobile, fixed, and advanced connectivity solutions, it added.