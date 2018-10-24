Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt to place 10 oil & gas exploration blocks for bidding

ISLAMABAD: The government is going to hold competitive bidding for 10 oil and gas exploration blocks on November 12, 2018 in which local and international companies would take part, official of the Ministry of Petroleum told The News Tuesday.

The government has pinpointed 46 blocks in all provinces and one in Islamabad Capital Territory. Of them, the Ministry of Defence has cleared 35 blocks in which these 10 blocks would be placed for bidding next month.

The government has also invited Saudi oil and gas development companies to invest in them as they have good experience in drilling and exploration.

It would be the first auction of this government in oil and gas sector, aimed at exploration and developing domestic oil and gas sector and boost local production and reduce reliance on its imports. Every year, Islamabad is spending billions of dollars on LNG and other petroleum products’ imports.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), during last financial year (July/June 2017-18), the petroleum group (including petroleum products, crude oil, LNG and LPG) import bill was huge $10.93 billion and is increasing with the energy demands of the economy.

The previous PML-N government in its five-year tenure did not lease out any block, sighting the security issues in the country. Interestingly, despite in 2013 law and order situation was worst, but same year in March the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP)-led government leased out around fifty such exploration blocks.

Due to not granting the leases, the provinces have lost billions of rupees in shape of not getting royalty and gas development surcharges (GDS). Interestingly, there are many leases which were granted to companies before 2012 but have not been renewed.

Pakistan’s current local crude oil production is 90,000 barrels a day. Natural gas production is around 4 billion cubic feet/day and is reducing and is estimated to reduce 2.2 bcfd while demand to rise to 8 bcfd by 2021.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?