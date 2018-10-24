‘Accept demands of Utility Stores workers’

LAHORE: Awami Workers Party (AWP) has expressed solidarity with the protesting Utility Stores’ workers against privatisation in Islamabad.

The urged the government to accept the demands of the workers and make it clear that no state owned institution would be on sale. Farooq Tariq spokesperson AWP on Tuesday said there was a dire need to modernise these institutions. Utility Stores have played an important role in keeping a check on the rising prices of commodities by private super markets at times of shortcoming of certain consumer goods and groceries. The privatisation of this 45 years old institution with 5,471 stores across the country would put 15,000 workers out of jobs, he said.