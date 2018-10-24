JI to stage Kashmir march on 27th

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the current escalation in the brutalities of India’s occupation forces in Held Kashmir should be enough to arouse the conscience of the world community.

He said JI would stage a Kashmir March in Islamabad on October 27, and appealed the people to join the march with full enthusiasm and in large numbers. In a statement on Tuesday, he said during the last seventy years, India had tried every method to crush the Kashmiris.

Indian troops had martyred more than one lakh Kashmiris while more than one and- a- half lakh Kashmiri youth were detained in torture and interrogation cells of the occupation army and were being tortured in novel ways.

Sirajul Haq said third generation of Kashmiris was fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan but none of the Pakistani governments had done its duty towards the Kashmiris in a befitting manner. He said PTI government soon after taking over had made an offer to India for talks but the arrogant Indian rulers took it as a sign of Islamabad’s weakness and gave no positive response. Sirajul Haq appealed to the government to adopt effective measures to raise the Kashmir issue.

Baloch: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch said Qadiyaniat was a copy of Zionism created for equally sinister objectives and had been putting the country into confusion and deception for the last seventy years.

He was addressing a meeting with religious scholars from Gilgit-Baltistan led by Maulana Muhammad Yunus and Allama Waqar al Hasnain Naqvi, besides the student delegations from GB and Balochistan at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

Liaquat Baloch said country’s parliament had adopted constitutional and legal measures to check Qadiyanis’ treachery but the secular and anti-religious lobbies in the government enjoying foreign support, had been nullifying the implementation of these measures to protect and patronise the community.

He said the area of Gilgit-Baltistan was highly sensitive. People of Gilgit-Baltistan had been granted certain rights but these were not enough and they should be granted their constitutional and economic rights.