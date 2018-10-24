Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JI to stage Kashmir march on 27th

LAHORE: JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the current escalation in the brutalities of India’s occupation forces in Held Kashmir should be enough to arouse the conscience of the world community.

He said JI would stage a Kashmir March in Islamabad on October 27, and appealed the people to join the march with full enthusiasm and in large numbers. In a statement on Tuesday, he said during the last seventy years, India had tried every method to crush the Kashmiris.

Indian troops had martyred more than one lakh Kashmiris while more than one and- a- half lakh Kashmiri youth were detained in torture and interrogation cells of the occupation army and were being tortured in novel ways.

Sirajul Haq said third generation of Kashmiris was fighting the war of the completion of Pakistan but none of the Pakistani governments had done its duty towards the Kashmiris in a befitting manner. He said PTI government soon after taking over had made an offer to India for talks but the arrogant Indian rulers took it as a sign of Islamabad’s weakness and gave no positive response. Sirajul Haq appealed to the government to adopt effective measures to raise the Kashmir issue.

Baloch: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch said Qadiyaniat was a copy of Zionism created for equally sinister objectives and had been putting the country into confusion and deception for the last seventy years.

He was addressing a meeting with religious scholars from Gilgit-Baltistan led by Maulana Muhammad Yunus and Allama Waqar al Hasnain Naqvi, besides the student delegations from GB and Balochistan at Mansoorah on Tuesday.

Liaquat Baloch said country’s parliament had adopted constitutional and legal measures to check Qadiyanis’ treachery but the secular and anti-religious lobbies in the government enjoying foreign support, had been nullifying the implementation of these measures to protect and patronise the community.

He said the area of Gilgit-Baltistan was highly sensitive. People of Gilgit-Baltistan had been granted certain rights but these were not enough and they should be granted their constitutional and economic rights.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?