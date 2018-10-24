Wed October 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

MPs’ genuine problems to be solved, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that genuine problems of parliamentarians will be solved soon while the issues which are against the law will not be dealt with. Every matter will be settled purely on merit, he added.

He presided over separate meetings of members of the provincial assembly belonging to Multan and Sahiwal Divisions in Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday. He listened to their problems and discussed different proposals for their solution while issuing on-the-spot instructions. Addressing the meetings, the chief minister said that consultation process with the assembly members will be continued. Bilateral liaison will be strengthened and problems of the assembly members will be timely solved. The genuine problems will be solved soon while the issues which are against the law will not be dealt with. Every matter will be settled purely on merit, he added. He informed that a strategy has been devised to solve the problems of assembly members at the level of the district and their proposals will also be taken care of.

A scheme has been devised to start Nishtar Hospital-II in Multan, he said, adding that he will personally monitor the field situation by visiting divisional headquarters after the budget session and a meeting of the Punjab Assembly will also be held in Multan. He said that number of Arazi centers will be increased and added that Arazi centres are being devolved to the level of kanogoi to facilitate the people.

Talking to the women assembly members, the chief minister said the PTI government will provide equal opportunities for women empowerment, adding that female parliamentarians have played an unforgettable role in the political struggle. Implementation of the proposals put forth by the women parliamentarians will be examined and womenfolk will be given their due status in society. The women parliamentarians should play their proactive role so that a meaningful change could be ensured in society, he added.

Polio: Usman Buzdar has said that children can be saved from polio through timely vaccination.

In his message issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said that adoption of effective measures for complete eradication of polio from country is the collective responsibility of the government as well as the society. The parents should ensure administration of anti-polio drops to their children so that they may remain safe from this disease. The complete eradication of polio from Pakistan is an important agenda of the government and every effort will be made for that purpose, he added. He said the Punjab government is following an effective strategy so that polio could be completely eradicated and the role of health department and other allied agencies is very important in this regard. The purpose of celebrating this day is to sensitise the people about the importance of a polio-free world and to reiterate the commitment that vigorous efforts will be made to completely mitigate the polio disease. “Today, we also reiterate this commitment that every effort will be made to make Pakistan a polio-free country” concluded the chief minister.

greetings: Usman Buzdar attended the oath-taking ceremony of new Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mr Justice Anwarul Haq at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday. He also congratulated the new chief justice and expressed good wishes for him.

Bhikhi project: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said many power projects in the province are big scams due to the wrong planning.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Energy Department. The senior provincial minister directed the Energy Department to take immediate steps for the completion of Bhikhi project and make it functional as soon as possible. Provincial Minister Dr Akhter Malik was also present. Aleem Khan said the Energy Department should come forward with short and long-term planning to resolve the prevailing issues. He said that circular debt, over-payments and incomplete projects were the core problems which were badly affecting the electricity production side. He said the power projects were not as useful as they were being expected.

