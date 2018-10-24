QWP delegation visits Afghan consulate

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Tuesday visited the Afghan consulate to express solidarity with Afghan Consul General Muhammad Hashim Niazi on the Kandahar attack.

The delegation comprising Sikandar Sherpao, Information Secretary Tariq Ahmad Khan, Culture Secretary Dr Alam Yousafzai and Asad Afridi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the deadly attack.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sherpao said Pakistan and Afghanistan should jointly work to root out terrorism from the region. He said that Islamabad and Kabul should join hands to help bring peace to the region.