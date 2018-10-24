Six killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSUL, Iraq: At least six people were killed, including two soldiers, and 30 wounded in a car bomb blast in the northern Iraqi town of Qayyara on Tuesday, police and medical sources said. A vehicle packed with explosives was parked near a restaurant and a crowded market area in Qayyara, south of the city of Mosul, police said.
