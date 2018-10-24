Solution to pollution

Environmental pollution is a looming threat to life on the planet. By all accounts, deforestation, industrialisation, rapid urbanisation have taken their toll on the environment and pose dangers for human life in many countries. In Pakistan, the problem has also taken on a fatal dimension. According to some estimates, about 200 deaths per 100,000 in the country have been attributed to environmental factors.

A large number of environmental analysts have predicted further destruction in Pakistan due to the prevailing environmental contamination. The state ought to take all the necessary measures to deal with this looming crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan must ensure that suitable plans are implemented to erase against the curse of environmental pollution in the country. This will ensure that environmental standards are maintained in the country.

Khalid Rind

Shikarpur