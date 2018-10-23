IHC order suspending Sharifs’ sentence challenged

Sohail Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday challenged in the Supreme Court the earlier decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspending sentences given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar in the Supreme Court (SC).

NAB chairman under Article 185 of the Constitution sought leave to appeal against the IHC order of Sept 19, 2018, suspending the sentences of the three in the Avenfield corruption reference and ordered their release.

The anti-graft body contended that the learned high court did not correctly examine the evidence in the case and prayed to the apex court to set aside the impugned order. The NAB submitted that the high court bench has not given any finding to the issues raised by it pertaining to the maintainability of the petition.

Last month, a two-judge bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petitions filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar challenging the Avenfield verdict against them.

The bench had suspended the sentences handed to the three by accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir on July 6. Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (R) Safdar were sentenced to 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively, in prison in the Avenfield properties reference.

The bench after issuing order of their release had directed the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law to submit bail bonds worth Rs0.5 million each. On Monday, the NAB prayed to the apex court to grant leave to appeal to the Bureau against the impugned IHC order accepting the appeal to set aside the said order and recall the relief of suspension and grant of bail to the respondents.