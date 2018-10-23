Nasir to move CAS against ten-year ban

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Nasir Jamshed has decided to move Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the ten-year ban from all forms of cricket.

Justice (r) Mian Hamid Farooq, the independent adjudicator hearing the appeal filed by Nasir Jamshed against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, Monday announced the order.“The 10-year ban imposed on Nasir Jamshed has been found to be ‘perfectly justified’ and shall continue to remain in force,” PCB said in a statement.

The two additional sanctions imposed by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal regarding inclusion of Nasir in the list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders and not to be given an important role in the management or administration of cricket have been set aside as they fall outside the confines provided under Article 6.2 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Reacting to the decision, Nasir’s lawyer Barrister Ali Raza said that they would move the CAS against the ban within next three weeks.“Though we have got some reprieve from the early judgment that was too harsh in nature, we still believe even the ten-year ban is too much for a player who was never caught for any misadventure,” Raza said.

The lawyer added that his client was expecting coming out clean from the appeal.“Ten-year ban is too harsh. If one-man panel has any doubts over Nasir’s role, he should have been penalised with minimum ban. We know well that there is no single evidence against my client,” he said.

The lawyer said that ten-year ban is tantamount to life ban. “It is almost a life ban as the player would not be in a position to continue his career which is the only mean to earn bread and butter for him. That is the reason we have decided to move the court of arbitration.”