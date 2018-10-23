Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nasir to move CAS against ten-year ban

ISLAMABAD: Banned cricketer Nasir Jamshed has decided to move Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against the ten-year ban from all forms of cricket.

Justice (r) Mian Hamid Farooq, the independent adjudicator hearing the appeal filed by Nasir Jamshed against the decision of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, Monday announced the order.“The 10-year ban imposed on Nasir Jamshed has been found to be ‘perfectly justified’ and shall continue to remain in force,” PCB said in a statement.

The two additional sanctions imposed by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal regarding inclusion of Nasir in the list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders and not to be given an important role in the management or administration of cricket have been set aside as they fall outside the confines provided under Article 6.2 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Reacting to the decision, Nasir’s lawyer Barrister Ali Raza said that they would move the CAS against the ban within next three weeks.“Though we have got some reprieve from the early judgment that was too harsh in nature, we still believe even the ten-year ban is too much for a player who was never caught for any misadventure,” Raza said.

The lawyer added that his client was expecting coming out clean from the appeal.“Ten-year ban is too harsh. If one-man panel has any doubts over Nasir’s role, he should have been penalised with minimum ban. We know well that there is no single evidence against my client,” he said.

The lawyer said that ten-year ban is tantamount to life ban. “It is almost a life ban as the player would not be in a position to continue his career which is the only mean to earn bread and butter for him. That is the reason we have decided to move the court of arbitration.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations

Ronaldo insists he is an ´example´ amid rape allegations
Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia

Shane Warne lambasts ‘ordinary’ Australia
All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
China opens world's longest sea bridge

China opens world's longest sea bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment